Anna Clover is taking her latest creation Going Deutsch on a UK tour stopping off at the borough’s Old Courts on November 10.

Going Deutsch is a one-woman show about relationships, inherited trauma and how much the past shapes the future.

The show sees Clover explores whether she should return to live in Germany by “dating” the country offering her citizenship, despite taking the lives (and passports) of so many who came before her.

Anna Clover is bringing her one-woman show to Wigan

Most Popular

Clover makes work that asks questions of the world whilst being fun and playful, telling the stories of people who didn’t get to speak their own and making theatre that encourages audiences to ask questions about narratives they have heard before.

Ms Clover said: “I first had the idea for Going Deutsch after Brexit when I discovered I was eligible to receive a German passport as a descendant of victims of Nazi persecution.

"At that time when multiple friends were reconnecting with their Irish heritages in order to retain EU citizenship, I was so excited and relieved to have a way to hold onto my own strong European identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I hadn't anticipated was the range of perspectives others in my family had about taking this passport back and the way they talked about it reminded me of the language around people who return to abusive partners and the idea for Going Deutsch was born.