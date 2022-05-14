Legendary poet Roger McGough brings Safety in Numbers to Wigan's Old Courts

Safety in Numbers is a new collection from the nation’s favourite poet.

Traversing rocky terrain with the assurance of a poetry Rover on Mars, McGough brings down to earth the strangeness of a time on hold.

Staycations, adultery in lockdown, ghosts and gamblers, as well as playful advice to up and coming poets. (Don't do it!) With the gift of many tongues, playful, surreal and tender, McGough a trickster you can trust reveals the telling moments of our lives.

Richard McGough

McGough is the author of over a hundred books of poetry for adults and children.

He is also president of the Poetry Society, as well as being honoured with a CBE for services to literature and the Freedom of the City of Liverpool.

Safety in Numbers will be on at the Old Courts for one-night-only on May 19.