Magical world of Jack and the Beanstalk comes to life in new pantomime by Wigan society

Christmas may be over, but it is certainly not the end of panto season in Wigan – oh no, it isn’t!

The curtain goes up this week on St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic Society’s performance of Jack and the Beanstalk.

The fun-filled and original family pantomime is being shown as part of the society’s 76th season and includes a mix of slapstick, silly jokes, songs and romance.

The audience will be transported to a topsy-turvy world where men are women, women are men, the present is embraced with the past, people are hit but not hurt, authority is constantly flouted, magic abounds and dreams invariably come true.

There will be a host of interesting and colourful characters to meet – not least Daisy the cow. Will she be sold at the market? Surely the evil ogre Crunchbones won’t eat her in a steak pie? Will Jack save the day – and Daisy – and will his mother Dame Trot find herself a husband at last?

The pantomime has been written and directed by Ian D Field, with Dave Palin as assistant director.

It will be performed at St Michael’s Parish Hall, on Shaw Street, Swinley, from Wednesday, January 11 to Sunday, January 15.

There are evening performances at 7.30pm from Wednesday to Saturday, with matinees at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £5 for concessions, available by calling June on 01942 236260 or 07806 787250.

