Nothing says Christmas is here quite like a pantomime, of which there have been many in Wigan over the years.
We delved into our archives to find some of the best pictures from years gone by.
1. Oliver
Action from Wigan Little Theatre's hit production Oliver! Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. The Day They Kidnapped The Pope
Rabbi Meyer, alias Paul Buer, is ejected by Sam the taxi driver, Paul Dawson, watched by son Irving, Mark Talbot and Bill Collins, Wigan Little Theatre's second of three Pope Albert IVs, in The Day They Kidnapped The Pope Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. The Happiest Days of Your Life
Action from Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Happiest Days of Your Life, directed by Bill Collins Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. Lucky Sods
Ellen Fitton, Linda Donbavand, Paul Griffiths and Chris Norris in action in Wigan Little Theatre's Lucky Sods Photo: NICK FAIRHURST