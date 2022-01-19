New show remembering rock legend Buddy Holly set to come to Blackpool and St Helens

Buddy Holly Lives – The Music Never Died will embark on a mini-tour from February 2022 and with further dates to be announced later in the year, visiting Epstein Theatre in Liverpool, St Helens Theatre Royal, and Blackpool’s Joe Longthorne Theatre.

The new musical production is written by and stars musician, performer, and writer Asa Murphy. Buddy Holly Lives celebrates 70 years of legendary music from the genius boy from Lubbock Texas, featuring visual and audio moments in the short but historical career of Buddy Holly.

Featuring all the biggest hits including… Oh Boy, Rave On, That’ll Be The Day, True Love Ways, Peggy Sue, Raining In My Heart and many more, it’s a guaranteed night of musical memories from one of the greatest artistes of all time.

Asa Murphy stars as Buddy Holly in a new tour of Buddy Holly Lives - The Music Never Died, which comes to Blackpool and St Helens in 2022

Liverpool-born performer Asa Murphy self-penned the musical biopic to critical acclaim. Asa has been a successful entertainer for 18 years, selling out London’s Ronnie Scott’s, topping the bill at the Liverpool Empire, and cruising and singing on the most beautiful liners in the world. Asa also has a very popular BBC Radio show and has been on the airwaves for 10 years.

Asa said: “Writing this musical has been a real labour of love for me as I have been raised with the timeless music of Buddy Holly, and to see the audience’s reaction to the show, dancing and singing in the theatres has been one of the highlights of my career.”