A life-affirming new play that captures the passion and exhilaration of being at the centre of the northern soul movement is coming to Wigan.
By Matt Pennington
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Featuring a star-studded cast, the production promises a burst of nostalgia and emotions, exploring how the scene has evolved from its heyday to the present day.

It comes as part of a series of events delivered by Wigan Council to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wigan Casino, which included panel discussions, exhibitions and theatre productions.

The performance will take place at Trencherfield Mill on Saturday, October 21 from 8pmThe performance will take place at Trencherfield Mill on Saturday, October 21 from 8pm
The performance will take place at Trencherfield Mill on Saturday, October 21 from 8pm
Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, said: “Northern soul means so much to the people of Wigan borough.

“Through this fantastic and high-profile cast list, alongside the commitment and work from Rose Bruford College who have played such an integral part in developing the play, it’s amazing to see the northern soul baton being handed on to the next generation of fans.”

Written by award-winning and internationally renowned playwright Jim Cartwright, directed by Nick Bagnall and starring Shobna Gulati and Michelle Holmes, the performance is heading to Trencherfield Mill for one-night only.

Students from Wigan’s campus of the Rose Bruford College will also have roles to play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Director Nick Bagnall, whose previous work has been performed at the National Theatre, Manchester’s Royal Exchange and Liverpool’s Everyman, said: “The play highlights painful and uplifting stories of quiet revolution alongside a joyous abundance of music and dance.”

Prof Randall Whittaker, principal and chief executive officer at Rose Bruford College, said: “The college is pleased to have worked with Nick Bagnall, Jim Cartwright and Wigan Council on this production . The play is a real celebration of the iconic northern soul movement.

“I am thrilled that our talented students from Rose Bruford College in Wigan are part of the incredible cast bringing it to life.”

The ensemble cast includes Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street, Dinnerladies, Everybody's talking about Jamie), Michelle Holmes (Rita Sue and Bob too, Goodnight Sweetheart, Cold Feet), Steve Huison (The Full Monty, Wire in the Blood, Coronation Street) and Kacey Ainsworth (Eastenders, Grantchester).

The performance will take place at Trencherfield Mill on Saturday, October 21 from 8pm.

To book tickets, email [email protected] or call 01942 828128.

