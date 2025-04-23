On stage: Wigan Little Theatre's latest production The Odd Couple

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
There will be plenty to laugh about as Wigan Little Theatre brings a well-known comedy to life in its latest production.

The Odd Couple features untidy slob Oscar and Felix, who is fastidious and depressed, and reveals how sharing an apartment is tough for them both.

The show was written by Neil Simon, is directed by Caroline McCann and presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

It runs from Wednesday, April 23 until Saturday, May 3 at Wigan Little Theatre, on Crompton Street.

Tickets are available online at www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk.

The Odd Couple. Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com

