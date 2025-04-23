The Odd Couple features untidy slob Oscar and Felix, who is fastidious and depressed, and reveals how sharing an apartment is tough for them both.
The show was written by Neil Simon, is directed by Caroline McCann and presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
It runs from Wednesday, April 23 until Saturday, May 3 at Wigan Little Theatre, on Crompton Street.
Tickets are available online at www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.