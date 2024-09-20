The youth theatre group will perform Philip Pullman’s Grimm Tales, which consists of several short plays adapted from Grimm’s Fairy Tales.

Audiences are promised comedy, terror and everything in between, along with an inventive set, great costumes and a showcase of Wigan’s best young talent.

The group’s members range in age from 11 to 18 and they worked through their school holidays to prepare for the production.

Grimm Tales will be shown at 7.30pm on Friday and 2.15pm on Saturday and Sunday at Wigan Little Theatre.

Tickets are available online here, by calling 0333 666 3366 and from the box office during the productions.

1 . Grimm Tales Wigan Little Theatre Youth Theatre's production of Grimm Tales. Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com Photo: www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com Photo Sales

