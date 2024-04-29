Pictures special: Calamity Jane from Wigan Musical Theatre Group

The curtain goes up on Wigan Musical Theatre Group’s latest production, Calamity Jane, this week and here are exclusive pictures from the dress rehearsal. Audiences are promised a colourful feast of music and fun from the group whose origins trace back to 1948: five years before the famous movie starring Doris Day that spawned this musical.The production runs from Tuesday April 30 to Friday May 3 with each show at the Shaw Street venue beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £10 and £9.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

There are a few tickets remaining and can be bought by telephoning 07598 508004, contacting www.ticketsource.co.uk or on the door before a performance.

Rehearsal pictures are courtesy of photographer Gwen Charnock.

1. Calamity Jane

2. Calamity Jane

3. Calamity Jane

4. Calamity Jane

