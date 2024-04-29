Pictures special: Calamity Jane from Wigan Musical Theatre Group

The curtain goes up on Wigan Musical Theatre Group’s latest production, Calamity Jane, this week and here are exclusive pictures from the dress rehearsal. Audiences are promised a colourful feast of music and fun from the group whose origins trace back to 1948: five years before the famous movie starring Doris Day that spawned this musical.The production runs from Tuesday April 30 to Friday May 3 with each show at the Shaw Street venue beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £10 and £9.