Popular poet JB Barrington heads to Wigan for show as part of biggest tour yet

JB Barrington's unique, gritty style has won him several high-profile fans, including singer Suggs and bands Sleaford Mods and Reverend and The Makers, who he has supported extensively on tour.

He will visit The Old Courts on Friday, September 16 with Showing Poetential, a one-man show which delivers a rollercoaster of emotions, with an imaginative display of poetic writing covering social issues, economics, class and loss.

Spoken word poet JB Barrington

Earlier this year, JB sold out at The Lowry in Salford, when almost 200 people turned up to see his show.

His searing and satirical poetry, delivered in his own unique snarling style, has led to several high-profile commissions.

He has produced work for Sky Sports and recorded a segment for Channel 4's Dispatches about HS2. His poem about men’s mental health was also commissioned as a short film.