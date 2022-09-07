Popular poet JB Barrington heads to Wigan for show as part of biggest tour yet
A poet loved by some of the UK’s top bands launches his biggest tour this autumn, which includes a date in Wigan.
JB Barrington's unique, gritty style has won him several high-profile fans, including singer Suggs and bands Sleaford Mods and Reverend and The Makers, who he has supported extensively on tour.
Read More
He will visit The Old Courts on Friday, September 16 with Showing Poetential, a one-man show which delivers a rollercoaster of emotions, with an imaginative display of poetic writing covering social issues, economics, class and loss.
Most Popular
-
1
The Bay: Here's everything you need to know about Morecambe's smash-hit crime drama - now filming season 4
-
2
Christine McGuinness admits her 'stomach is in knots' as she shares heartfelt back to school message to her children
-
3
Comedies and dramas on offer as Wigan and Leigh Film Festival is held in its new home for first time
-
4
REWIND: Party people in Wigan in 2006
-
5
REWIND: Party people on the town in 2006
Earlier this year, JB sold out at The Lowry in Salford, when almost 200 people turned up to see his show.
His searing and satirical poetry, delivered in his own unique snarling style, has led to several high-profile commissions.
He has produced work for Sky Sports and recorded a segment for Channel 4's Dispatches about HS2. His poem about men’s mental health was also commissioned as a short film.
Tickets are available from The Old Courts.