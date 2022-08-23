News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Review: Pirates Of Penzance wrapped up Lytham Hall's outdoor theatre season

A full house of 550 people gathered at Lytham Hall outdoor theatre for an open-air version of the Gilbert And Sullivan operetta by touring company Illyria.

By Lucinda Herbert
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:30 pm

A small-yet-mighty cast of six entertained the crowd with a bold show full of witty dialogue, slapstick humour and catchy tunes.

There was a boat-load of swagger and seafaring mischief from this rollicking band of pirates.

Some numbers were pure comedy, like"A Policeman's Lot is Not a Happy One”.

Pirates Of Penzance production by Illyria at Lytham Hall outdoor theatre

Most Popular

There was drama and action. And in a crowd-pleasing moment, a policemen was whacked with a frying pan with a bacon and egg smiley-face glued on.

The actors seemed to genuinely have fun, switching between giggling girls in flowery frocks to bobbies on the beat – and even Queen Victoria.

Read More

Read More
Lytham Hall opens its ground for Pirates of Penzance in final open air theatre d...

Sarah Pugh gave a uproarious rendition of Ruth - a larger than life woman with a glint in her eye and an infatuation with the young pirate apprentice Fredrick.

Pirates Of Penzance production by Illyria at Lytham Hall outdoor theatre

"I am the very model of a modern Major-General" was pattered effortlessly by Edward Simpson. In his 11th season with Illyria, he made a convincing General Stanley with his commanding-yet-comical presence and booming voice.

There was romance between Fredrick and the General’s sassy daughter, Mabel. The audience delighted in their frivolous exchanges and vocal duets – made even more roseate as the sun shone on them.

And Rosie Zeidler’s soprano voice was just gorgeous on ‘Poor Wandering One’ . She’s fresh out of drama school and definitely one to watch.

This was the fourth consecutive full house at Lytham Hall this season and a giddy crowd gave a standing ovation as the sun set on a fabulous event.

Pirates Of Penzance production by Illyria at Lytham Hall outdoor theatre
Lytham HallMajor-General