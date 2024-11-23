Theatre: hilarious family fun at 7 pantomimes being held in Wigan borough this winter

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
Pantomime season is fast approaching, with just days to go until the curtains start to rise.

There are several productions being held across the Wigan borough this winter, which are sure to guarantee plenty of fun and laughter for all the family.

Popular stories and fairy tales are being brought to life with amusing characters, colourful costumes and surprising antics.

We have collated a list of seven pantomimes being held in the borough in the coming months.

The cast of St Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society in their pantomime of Sleeping Beauty earlier this year

1. Pantomimes

The cast of St Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society in their pantomime of Sleeping Beauty earlier this year Photo: Michelle Adamson

Wigan Little Theatre will present traditional pantomime Cinderella, with all the usual ingredients, knockabout comedy, music and dance, ingenious sketches and special effects. The much-loved, magical tale includes goodies to cheer and plenty of baddies to boo and hiss. It runs from November 28 to December 14, with matinees on November 30 and December 1, 7 and 8.

2. Pantomimes

Lowton Amateur Dramatic Society will perform Beauty and the Beast at Leigh Spinners Mill from November 29 to December 7. Audiences can expect it to be full of laughs, songs, love….and a dame?!

3. Pantomimes

This year's pantomime at Tyldesley Little Theatre is Dick Whittington, which runs on November 29 and 30 and December 1, 3, 4, 6 and 7. Follow Dick and his cat on their adventures for merriment and strange goings on. Tickets are sold out, but watch out for any returns.

4. Pantomimes

