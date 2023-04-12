Wigan actor Sir Ian McKellen receives special recognition award for his services to panto

Performers and workers from panto productions of classic fairy-tales including Jack and The Beanstalk, Cinderella and Beauty and The Beast were all recognised at the annual event.

The star-studded ceremony took place at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End and was hosted by UK Pantomime Association (UKPA) president Christopher Biggins.

Sir Ian was honoured with a special recognition award – which celebrates productions and individuals representing UKPA values – for his passionate advocacy and services to the artform of pantomime.

Sir Ian McKellen

The veteran screen and stage actor spent his childhood in Wigan and enjoyed his first experiences of the stage as an audience member at Wigan Little Theatre.

He recently starred in a production of Mother Goose, as the eponymous goose, alongside comedian John Bishop.

His co star Anna-Jane Casey took home the best supporting artist award and the show itself won best pantomime in the 500-900 seater category.

Special recognition awards were also given to the Cast, Doncaster theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East, who were both recognised for their work towards furthering inclusivity.

Hi-de-Hi! star Su Pollard received the outstanding achievement award for her many decades of passion and commitment to treading the boards in pantos around the country.

The English actress has appeared in more than 35 stage plays and musicals, as well as over 40 pantomimes throughout her career.

Vernon Kay – a former student at St John Rigby College in Orrell – won the best newcomer to pantomime award for his performance in Cinderella, which was put on at the Wycombe Swan theatre in High Wycombe.

The production was the TV presenter and DJ’s pantomime debut, starring in the role of Dandini, an experience he previously described as an “emotional rollercoaster”.

Simon Sladen, chairman of the UKPA said: “The Pantomime Awards celebrate an array of outstanding talent and demonstrate an industry alive and thriving.

“The commitment, creativity and passion on show each season makes pantomime one of the most thrilling of all theatrical genres.

