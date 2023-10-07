Wigan-based theatre company looks at consumer culture in new show touring the country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ThickSkin has teamed up with writer Billie Collins to produce new show Peak Stuff, which features three fast-paced, funny stories taking a deep-dive into consumer culture.

In an age of thrifting, retail therapy, climate crisis and click and collect , it looks at how “stuff” defines us and if we know when to stop.

ThickSkin's production Peak Stuff will tour the country in 2024

Three characters try to save the world or themselves – Alice is done with fast fashion, Ben can’t stop buying trainers and Charlie just wants to sell out... one organ at a time.

The show will be performed by Meg Lewis, with live drumming by Matthew Churcher, lighting from Charly Dunford and video design by TripleDotMakers. It will be directed by ThickSkin’s Neil Bettles.

To promote the tour, ThickSkin, which is based at The Old Courts, has launched a spin-off microsite peakstuff.uk as a tongue-in-cheek imitation about fast-moving consumer goods. It reflects the themes of the show and aims to take the audience on a journey before they even buy a ticket.

Billie said: "I'm buzzing to be working with ThickSkin on Peak Stuff. As an emerging writer, it's no small thing to be given the space to experiment and take creative risks – and I can't wait to co-create something totally new with a company whose work is consistently ambitious, bold and innovative."

Neil said: “Peak Stuff continues ThickSkin’s commitment to developing and supporting emergent artists and creatives. For me it is crucial that we make space for new talent and provide a nurturing environment that allows people to thrive. We will always push for the highest production values, and I firmly believe that developing new talent means setting a high bar whilst also maintaining a supportive and collaborative working environment where people can learn and grow.”

Peak Stuff will be performed around the country in February and March, with stops in Chichester, Blackpool, Huddersfield, Lancaster, Exeter, Bath, Lincoln, Oxford and Coventry. Tickets are available from the venues’ box offices.