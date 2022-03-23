Wigan junior amateur dramatics group enjoys sensational comeback after two years of Covid restrictions

Written by co-directors Caroline Joynt and Tim Hans Smith (with Tim also writing the music) the production followed the fortunes of a group of super-heroes who don’t actually have any special powers! Featuring 85 young people aged between seven and 20, it ran for four nights at St Michael’s Parish Church Hall in Swinley and among the delighted audience members was the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Yvonne Klieve.