Sheila’s Island is set on Bonfire Night and Sheila, Denise, Julie, and Fay are on an outward-bound team-building weekend, only to become stranded on an island in the Lake District.

Firth, is a multi-talented playwright, screenwriter and composer, who has work for stage, television and film is hugely popular.

Wigan Little Theatre director John Churnside

His stage play successes include Neville’s Island, Sign of the Times, Calendar Girls, The Safari Park and A Man of Letters.

The director is John Churnside, a very well known member of Wigan Little Theatre who has taken part in productions for 40 years, including comedy, drama and famously in WLT’s traditional pantomimes for which he is a multi-award winning dame.

He is also a popular director and there is always a large turn-out for auditions for any productions he directs because, although he demands the very best from cast members, he is said to create a very easy atmosphere and rehearsals can be fun.

John, who has appeared previous Firth productions at WLT such as Sign of the Times and the male version of the current play Neville’s Island, said: “I’m delighted to have directed this play.

"Tim Firth is such a fantastic writer and I am fortunate to have a wonderful cast who are exceptionally talented and very easy to work with.

"I want to thank them here for their hard work and dedication.”