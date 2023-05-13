Broadway classic Guys and Dolls will be performed at Wigan Little Theatre later this month and the team behind the production hopes it will be a sure-fire hit.

The show tells the over-lapping story of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with missionary worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, who has been engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club.

Wigan Little Theatre, which was lit up for the King's coronation

Sky is challenged to raise $1,000 to finance an illegal crap game by taking Sarah to Havana. But, of course, they fall in love and the real reason for the bet

is revealed.

The play is based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

It will be directed by Maureen Schofield, who is experienced in all elements of theatre, with Louise Hawkes as choreographer and Rick Kershaw as musical director.

Director Maureen Schofield

Maureen said: “I am so honoured to be part of such a wonderful team with the support of Rick and Louise, whose hard work has helped to make this production a success. The cast are so talented and have put in 100 per cent effort.”

Guys and Dolls will be performed at Wigan Little Theatre from Wednesday, May 24 to Saturday, June 3.