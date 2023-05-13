News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Wigan Little Theatre to show Broadway classic Guys and Dolls

The hustle and bustle of 1930s New York City will be brought to life in Wigan when the curtain goes up on a popular musical.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Broadway classic Guys and Dolls will be performed at Wigan Little Theatre later this month and the team behind the production hopes it will be a sure-fire hit.

The show tells the over-lapping story of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with missionary worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, who has been engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Countdown is on as Cancer Research UK's Race for Life returns to Wigan
Wigan Little Theatre, which was lit up for the King's coronationWigan Little Theatre, which was lit up for the King's coronation
Wigan Little Theatre, which was lit up for the King's coronation
Most Popular

Sky is challenged to raise $1,000 to finance an illegal crap game by taking Sarah to Havana. But, of course, they fall in love and the real reason for the bet

is revealed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The play is based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

It will be directed by Maureen Schofield, who is experienced in all elements of theatre, with Louise Hawkes as choreographer and Rick Kershaw as musical director.

Director Maureen SchofieldDirector Maureen Schofield
Director Maureen Schofield

Maureen said: “I am so honoured to be part of such a wonderful team with the support of Rick and Louise, whose hard work has helped to make this production a success. The cast are so talented and have put in 100 per cent effort.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guys and Dolls will be performed at Wigan Little Theatre from Wednesday, May 24 to Saturday, June 3.

Tickets are available to buy at www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk.

Related topics:Sky