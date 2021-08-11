Wigan Little Theatre unveils panto comeback plans

A flashback to the 2012 Dick Whittington production

The famous and popular venue has been closed for business since spring of last year.

Its last production was Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night in February 2020 and its youth group had soon after reached the dress rehearsal stage of Alice in Wonderland when the plug had to be pulled because of the Covid lockdown, much to everyone’s dismay.

As the performing arts now gradually re-emerges into the daylight after a long and frustrating hibernation, there had been much speculation as to when WLT members might next tread the boards.

And now it has been revealed that, fingers crossed, it will for the new year’s panto and a production of Dick Whittingon - a tale which the troupe last visited in 2012.

The pantomime is written by WLT’s own Bill Collins and will be directed by Christine Armstrong and Ellen Fitton. It will be staged from December 2 to 18 and an audition will be held on Sunday August 22 at 2.00 pm in the Wigan Little Theatre auditorium.

Details of dialogue pieces and songs can be found on the audition notice on wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on the WLT Facebook page.

Rehearsals will be on Sunday afternoons at 2pm and two additional evenings at 7.30pm. Bosses say full commitment is needed. Auditions are open to all.

A WLT spokewoman said: “We’ve all missed the buzz of live theatre, and getting together to create amazing drama again will bring life back to the building. Everyone is itching to get back to doing what we do best, be it acting, directing, lighting, sound, set building, administration or front-of-house and we are sure the audiences can’t wait either.”