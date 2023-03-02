The former Coronation Street star will be taking on the role of Rachel in Greatest Days in May while her eldest child Emilie Cunliffe will be playing Young Rachel.

With music and lyrics by Take That, Greatest Days, follows a group of five best friends in the 1990s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band.

Previously titled The Band, the show broke box office records when it performed from 2017 to 2019.

Kym Marsh

The girls then reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

The current tour coincides not only with the planned movie adaptation due for release this summer, but also the 30th anniversary of Take That's first UK number one Pray.

It begins on May 6 visiting Liverpool, Manchester and Blackpool to name a few.