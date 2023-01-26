Wigan's Willpower Youth Theatre is in rehearsals for its latest musical spectacular

Willpower Youth Theatre has been a focal point of the community for children for decades now, nurturing future stars of stage and screen, awakening latent talent, teaching new skills and bringing youngsters together.

It hosts weekly classes plus summer schools, but one of the high points is its annual musical.

In these straitened times, it is particularly appropriate that theatre directors Caroline Joynt and Tim Hans-Smith have chosen the Hans Christian Andersen tale of The Little Match Girl, the moral of which is to behave charitably toward those who are less fortunate.

The poster for The Little Match Girl, a musical that Willpower Youth Theatre in Wigan will be presenting from March 8 to 11

Despite her dire circumstances, the little girl dreams of warmth and food as she tries to earn money for her family.

Caroline directs and Tim writes the original songs.

The production will be staged at St Michael’s Church Hall on Shaw Street, Swinley, from Wednesday to Saturday, March 8 to 11.