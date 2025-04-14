Willpower costume sale

By Michelle Adamson
Published 14th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Caroline Joynt of the acclaimed Willpower Youth Theatre in Wigan, with some of the many stage costumes, vintage clothes and props for sale. The company is having a big clear-out with hundreds of items up for grabs, ready for members of the public to come along, make an offer and take a costume or two away.

The sale days take place at St Michael’s Church Hall on Shaw Street, Swinley, Thursday 17th April between 3pm and 7pm and Saturday 19th April 2pm-6pm.

