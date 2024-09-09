Up Holland's September Song

September Song will be on the agenda on Friday 13th September, at St Thomas the Martyr Church, Church Street, Up Holland WN8 0ND (07712 431105)

The music will be provided by the ever popular “Wigan Voices in Harmony” Choir.

With over 20 members the choir specialises in four-part harmony music and the powerful sound of all those voices singing in harmony is guaranteed to lift your spirits. Speaking of which, because of the church’s licence, you can also enjoy a glass (or two) of wine while enjoying the varied programme of music. The evening features a medley of songs from South Pacific, Songs from the shows, Simon & Garfunkel Medley, Spiritual and contemporary songs and many others interspersed with solos and duets from talented members of the choir.

The evening starts at 7.30pm and tickets are only £5 including light refreshments.

Voices in Harmony Choir

The choir, conducted by Ken Rees (ALCM) raises money for churches and charities throughout the area with various options to suit requirements. If you would like further information on how they might help you raise money for your organisation contact Ken on 01257 400852.