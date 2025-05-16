Walk for wellbeing: Join us at Pennington Flash

Let’s talk, walk, and boost our mental health – together!

Join us for a breath of fresh air at our Mental Health Walk this Monday, 19th May, from 10AM to 12PM at the beautiful Pennington Flash.

Whether you're after a mood boost, a friendly chat, or just some peaceful time in nature – this walk is all about you. And yes…

PETS ARE WELCOME!

Walking photo by Arek Adeoye on Unsplash

Bring your furry friends along for the stroll – dogs on leads, cuddles optional!

Relaxed, gentle pace – suitable for all

Warm conversations and community vibes

Nature’s calm right on your doorstep

Open to everyone – no booking needed

📍 Where: Main car park at Pennington Flash, Leigh

🕙 When: Monday 19th May, 10 am–12 pm

Bring your pets, your pals, and your positive vibes!

Come along, take a break, and connect with your community – one step at a time.