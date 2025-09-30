Watch out for the Ogre this October!

Everyone’s favourite ogre is hitting the stage in this hilarious, heartwarming musical adventure!

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

This October, join Shrek, Donkey, Fiona and a cast of misfit fairytale creatures as they sing, dance, and prove that being different is what makes you special. Packed with laughs, catchy songs and lots of energy, Shrek The Musical is the perfect show for the whole family.