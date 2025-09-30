Watch out for the Ogre this October!

By corrina connor
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2025, 21:05 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 09:16 BST
Show posterplaceholder image
Show poster
Everyone’s favourite ogre is hitting the stage in this hilarious, heartwarming musical adventure!

This October, join Shrek, Donkey, Fiona and a cast of misfit fairytale creatures as they sing, dance, and prove that being different is what makes you special. Packed with laughs, catchy songs and lots of energy, Shrek The Musical is the perfect show for the whole family.

Most Popular

The show will be performed by Orrell Musical and Dramatic Society (OMADS), a local society formed in 1967.

Performance dates: 14-18th October at Winstanley College.

Tickets can be purchased from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/wigan/winstanley-college/shrek-the-musical-orrell-musical-dramatic-society/e-jqqoaa

See you there!

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice