Watch out for the Ogre this October!
This October, join Shrek, Donkey, Fiona and a cast of misfit fairytale creatures as they sing, dance, and prove that being different is what makes you special. Packed with laughs, catchy songs and lots of energy, Shrek The Musical is the perfect show for the whole family.
The show will be performed by Orrell Musical and Dramatic Society (OMADS), a local society formed in 1967.
Performance dates: 14-18th October at Winstanley College.
Tickets can be purchased from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/wigan/winstanley-college/shrek-the-musical-orrell-musical-dramatic-society/e-jqqoaa
See you there!