What’s on at Wigan libraries: events for all the family to enjoy

With the latest unsurprising data that more libraries across the nation are at threat of closure, here’s your go to guide of Wigan library events taking place over the next month across the borough.

Wigan libraries aren’t just places to borrow books. According to Our Pass, the Greater Manchester discount travel company for young people, Wigan libraries are “free to join, open to all ages and offer a range of educational and recreational services”. With this in mind, take a look at the free events below, showcasing Wigan Libraries as the community hubs that they are.

Ashton Library free after-school craft club

A brand-new session for school aged children taking place every Friday 3pm to 4.30pm. Ashton Library offers a new craft every week, welcoming children to develop their crafting and colouring skills whilst socialising too.

A creative hedgehog designed by a child at Ashton Library's After School Craft Club

Lamberhead Green Library free Play Pals group

Play Pals offers children of all ages the opportunity to play, socialise, and have fun. These sessions, offered by Wigan libraries, are free every Friday from 1pm to 2.30pm. This group is described as a fun group with, “play, stories, crafts and songs”.

Shevington Library free adult computer skills sessions

Shevington Library’s Free Volunteer led sessions are available to anyone wanting to learn or brush up on their computer skills. Contact Shevington Library for more information, with sessions starting in September but fully booked until October. Similar opportunities are available at libraries across the borough. Visit the Wigan Libraries ‘What’s On’ page to learn more.

Golborne Library free rhyme time sessions

Rhyme Time sessions take place at Golborne Library every Monday during term time. These half an hour sessions run from 9.30-10am, welcoming all children under five. No need to book, just turn up and enjoy.

Wigan Library free ‘Out of This World!’ story and science event with author Dan Worsley and Daresbury Laboratory

On October 12, author Dan Worsley and Wendy from Daresbury Laboratory are collaborating to create an extra-terrestrial event that combines fact and fiction for children aged seven and over. This event will take place from 10.30am to 12pm, and free tickets for this event can be accessed on the Eventbrite website.

Support local groups across the Wigan borough by keeping our libraries in action. More information regarding opportunities for children, adults and all the family is available across the Wigan libraries social media platforms and on the Wigan Libraries website.