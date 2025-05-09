Where to secure 50% savings on bouncin' fun this half term
This May Half-Term, families can take advantage of Oxygen at MediaCity’s Half-Term Holiday Pass.
For just £30, pass holders can spring into the park on any five days of their choosing over the one-week break, including weekends and the Bank Holiday, for 60 minutes of Open Play between 26th May - 1st June.
At Oxygen at MediaCity, jumpers can bounce to their heart's delight on interconnected trampolines, a mega-airbag, an inflatable park and a Strike Arena, where players can form a team or take on a solo mission, to navigate their way through obstacles to strike lit-up targets and score the most points.
The May Holiday Pass lets jumpers leap into new games, bounce into friendships and create unforgettable memories whilst having BIG-TIME fun together!
The onsite cafe is the perfect pit-stop to refuel, with a snack or full feast, from the new menu, including tasty treats such as chicken skewers, paninis, hand-pulled pizzas, salads, chocolate brownie and ice cream, sharing plates and more.
What’s more when pre-booking online, jumpers can add VIP Meal Deals to their order, which include a kid’s meal, slushie and ice-cream or fruit bag for children for just £6; a toddler meal, squash and ice-cream or a fruit bag for just £4 or an adult meal, bottled drink and ice-cream for just £10, saving up to 58% on in-park prices!
Alternatively, guests can add a Feed The Family bundle to their order when pre-booking tickets to secure a 20% saving on the bundle.
To find out more or to make a booking, go to www.oxygenactiveplay.co.uk, or to keep up with Oxygen’s day-to-day updates, follow oxygenactiveplay on Instagram or Oxygen At MediaCity on Facebook.