Who Built Wigan's Churches? Find out on Saturday, March 29

Ever wondered who built Wigan's churches? Wonder no more as Will and Pat Sharp will bring to life the builders, designers, glassmakers, and funders across the Wigan Deanery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday 29 March at 12 noon

Wigan Museum, 41 Library Street, Wigan WN1 1NU

Everywhere in Wigan there are churches – grand, humble, plain, ornate, in the town centre or further afield. When were these churches built, who paid for them, who designed them and what do they look like inside?

Who Built Wigan's Churches?

Come along and hear about the people who were involved in building Wigan’s churches and the buildings themselves - donors, architects, vicars, craftspeople. Take a look at churches in a new light.

Tickets available from

https://whobuiltwiganschurches.co.uk/