Who Built Wigan's Churches? Find out on Saturday, March 29

By Pat Sharp
Contributor
Published 16th Mar 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 10:28 BST
Ever wondered who built Wigan's churches? Wonder no more as Will and Pat Sharp will bring to life the builders, designers, glassmakers, and funders across the Wigan Deanery.

Saturday 29 March at 12 noon

Wigan Museum, 41 Library Street, Wigan WN1 1NU

Everywhere in Wigan there are churches – grand, humble, plain, ornate, in the town centre or further afield. When were these churches built, who paid for them, who designed them and what do they look like inside?

Who Built Wigan's Churches?placeholder image
Who Built Wigan's Churches?

Come along and hear about the people who were involved in building Wigan’s churches and the buildings themselves - donors, architects, vicars, craftspeople. Take a look at churches in a new light.

Tickets available from

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/who-built-wigans-churches-by-will-and-pat-sharp-tickets-1183838325299

https://whobuiltwiganschurches.co.uk/

