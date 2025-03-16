Who Built Wigan's Churches? Find out on Saturday, March 29
Ever wondered who built Wigan's churches? Wonder no more as Will and Pat Sharp will bring to life the builders, designers, glassmakers, and funders across the Wigan Deanery.
Saturday 29 March at 12 noon
Wigan Museum, 41 Library Street, Wigan WN1 1NU
Everywhere in Wigan there are churches – grand, humble, plain, ornate, in the town centre or further afield. When were these churches built, who paid for them, who designed them and what do they look like inside?
Come along and hear about the people who were involved in building Wigan’s churches and the buildings themselves - donors, architects, vicars, craftspeople. Take a look at churches in a new light.
Tickets available from
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/who-built-wigans-churches-by-will-and-pat-sharp-tickets-1183838325299
https://whobuiltwiganschurches.co.uk/