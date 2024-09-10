Wigan and Leigh Hospice’s Firewalk returns for another year

After the huge success of last year’s firewalk, Wigan and Leigh Hospice return with another “flaming fundraiser”.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice fundraising team are once again asking people to “beat the heat” in the name of charity. Firewalk Events will come together with Wigan and Leigh Hospice on Saturday 14th September to give people the opportunity to fundraise for the charity. Here’s everything that you need to know.

Last year’s firewalk was an undeniable success. 30 people from across the Wigan borough came together to put “mind over matter” and walk across hot embers and raised over £6,300 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice. Due to this success the firewalk will return this Saturday 14th September at Kildare Street in Wigan, running from 5pm-9pm.

Anyone is welcome to “transform fear into belief” this weekend. All that is required is a £20 sign-up fee which includes a free Wigan and Leigh Hospice t-shirt to wear during the event. Additionally, participants must be over 8 years of age and anyone under 16 must have the consent of a guardian. All are welcome to go along to the event where there will be refreshments, stalls and pub games.

Despite being no set target for fundraisers to reach before taking part, participants are asked to raise as much as possible, with hopes to smash the funds raised by last year’s event.

The hospice, which provides “specialist palliative end of life care and support”, must raise over £4 million each year to continue providing this expert care free of charge to the families that they support. Fundraising events such as the firewalk are vital to the continuation of the charity, allowing them to keep focus on what matters. Their charity shops, fun events and weekly lottery are some of the fundraising options that help this to happen.

To find out more information about the hospice’s fundraising, or to take part in the firewalk, visit Wigan and Leigh Hospice’s website to help them to continue providing life-changing care.