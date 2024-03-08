Wigan and Leigh Town Halls will be lit up purple in honour of International Women's Day
Today is International Women's Day and in support, Wigan and Leigh Town Halls will light up purple.
March 8th is International Women's Day, Councillor Pat Draper has announced that Wigan and Leigh Town Halls will be lit with purple lights to honours the day.
This will also be done to support the Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign, which fights against unfair changes to State Pension Age imposed on women born in the 50's.
The town halls will be lit from 5pm until 7pm today to show local women support.