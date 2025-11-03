Wigan Artisan Market is back this Sunday at The Cotton Works

Save the date Wigan!… Sunday, November 9 is the second ever Wigan Artisan Market day at The Cotton Works!

Did someone say Christmas Shopping?!….

The exciting new event for Wigan launched last month at the Cotton Works and celebrated the best of local creativity, food, music, and community spirit. It transformed The Cotton Works into a vibrant hub of activity on the second Sunday of the month.

Independent Street, known across the North for delivering flagship award winning artisan markets, will operate the event, ensuring a high-quality line-up of traders and an engaging atmosphere for all.

After an incredible October launch we can’t wait to drop anchor again at The Cotton Works on Sunday November 9th! We are BIGGER than before! With more family entertainment for all.

There will be 75 Artisan stalls!

Plus…..

Live music by Olly Flavell

FREE Children’s Art Workshop by Mila between 11-3

FREE Giant Bubble shows by Ebublio throughout the day

FREE Face painting by Just Face Painting between 11-2

Pavement Poetry by the Chubby Northerner

Plus… The fabulous Steam Engine that came to see us last month is back!

Lisa Cowley director and owner of Independent Street says: '"We are absolutely thrilled to be returning to the Cotton Works, Wigan for the second time this Sunday. The response to last months event was phenomenal- we were truly blown away by the incredible turnout and the fantastic feedback from the community.

"Hundreds joined us to celebrate local talent and the enthusiasm on social media spoke volumes. We can't wait to bring another unforgettable day to the town and continue supporting local makers, traders and creatives. Many thanks to the Cotton Works group for their support in launching this new event for Wigan.

"We have been absolutely blown away with the feedback from last month which saw hundreds come to enjoy the day. The comments on social media spoke for themselves and it was clear how much this event was needed for Wigan."

What, When and Where…

Wigan Artisan Market at The Cotton Works

Sunday, November 9.

11am - 4pm

The Cotton Works, Swan Meadow Road,

WN3 5BE

We will be observing a two-minute silence at 11am please join us in remembering those who gave their lives for us after the end of the First World War and to honour those who have died in conflict.

We are delighted to say that parking has been kindly arranged by Wigan Investment Centre and The Edge and will be available for visitors.

Public Parking: Wigan Investment Centre, WN3 5BA

The Edge, WN3 5AB - From 1pm,(small fee may apply)

Many thanks to both of these sites for assisting us and supporting this community event.

The collaboration with The Heaton Group highlights a shared passion for supporting local businesses, fostering creativity, and creating memorable community events in inspiring spaces.

Remaining 2025 dates

Sunday, November 9

Sunday, December 14

Any stall holders wishing to take part should email

Independentstreet.co.uk

