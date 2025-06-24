Wigan artist plays first Manchester show

After selling out her Liverpool show and supporting The Lathums at their hometown album launch at The Monaco earlier this year, Hannah Mazey will be performing her first Manchester headline show at The Deaf Institute on Saturday, June 28.

Hailing from the working-class town of Wigan, Hannah Mazey’s talent has quickly caught the attention of major platforms like BBC Radio, XS Manchester, Fresh on the Net and an A-List artist on Future Hits Radio.

At the end of 2024, Hannah made her first live radio appearance on BBC Merseyside with Dave Monks and played at the famous Cavern Club for BBC Introducing, showcasing new tracks that are in the pipeline.

Mazey has plans in the works for her brand new singles in 2025 to follow her successful 3 singles that she released in 2024, which have accumulated over 80,000 streams.

Her musical influences are as diverse as they are powerful, drawing inspiration from soulful ballads to powerhouse indie-rock anthems. This eclectic mix, along with her tongue in cheek lyrics and Northern English vocals, shapes her unique sound, allowing her to craft songs that are deeply personal, relatable and catchy, solidifying her place as an artist to watch in the UK.

If you're a fan of Wigan’s vibrant live music scene, keep an eye on rising talent Hannah Mazey. She’s already showing signs of following in the footsteps of local legends like The Lottery Winners and The Lathums.

Tickets: https://www.seetickets.com/event/hannah-mazey/the-deaf-institute-the-lodge/3291664

With support from Manchester bands Foxglove & By Wednesday.

3 . Contributed Hannah & band playing at the iconic Cavern Club in Liverpool for BBC Introducing. Photography: Lens of a Wool Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Hannah Mazey supporting Eurovision star AIKO at Gullivers NQ in November. Photography: Lens of a Wool Photo: Submitted Photo Sales