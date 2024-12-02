Wigan Chess Club: Nurturing Young Minds Through Chess

Kian & Aevin both successful at Swinton Under 18 Chess Tournament

In January 2024, Wigan Chess Club embarked on a journey of revival and growth that has seen it blossom into one of the largest chess communities in the North West. The club, meeting every Thursday at 7:15 PM at St. Jude's Social Club on Poolstock Lane, has quickly become a hub of activity and enthusiasm for chess players of all ages. A particularly notable success has been the growth and achievements of its junior members.

Over the summer, Wigan Chess Club established the Wigan Chess Club Junior Academy, which has now welcomed its second cohort of young players. This initiative has provided a platform for children to learn and excel in chess while fostering an environment of camaraderie, discipline, and intellectual growth. Many of the juniors also play alongside adults at the weekly club meetings, an arrangement that has seen their skills improve rapidly.

The commitment to nurturing young talent bore fruit recently when three junior members, Thishanuga Piratheepan, Gobishan Piratheepan, and Saanvi Dembla, represented Wigan Chess Club in county level tournaments and excelled in their respective sections. The momentum continued last weekend when two more juniors, Aevin Lam and Kian Ayre, triumphed in the prestigious Swinton Under-18 Tournament. Competing against seasoned junior players at county level, Aevin secured 2nd place, and Kian earned 3rd place—an extraordinary achievement given their relatively short tenure at the club.

Kian (L) and Aevin (R) shake hands before their match in the Swinton Under 18 tournament this weekend

The Power of Chess in Education and Life Skills

The success of Wigan Chess Club’s junior members highlights not just their dedication but also the incredible benefits of chess for children. Chess is much more than a game; it’s a tool for holistic development. Studies have shown that playing chess enhances critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and decision-making skills. It encourages forward planning, patience, and strategic thinking—skills that are invaluable in both academic and personal life.

Beyond cognitive benefits, chess fosters social and emotional growth. Through competing in tournaments and playing in club settings, children learn the value of sportsmanship, resilience in the face of setbacks, and the importance of practice and perseverance. At Wigan Chess Club, young players are also mentored by experienced members, creating an atmosphere of mutual respect and intergenerational learning.

Building a Bright Future

The accomplishments of Wigan Chess Club’s juniors are a testament to the club’s inclusive and supportive environment. By investing in young talent, the club not only strengthens its community but also contributes to the personal development of its members. As the juniors continue to hone their skills, their achievements inspire others to take up chess and experience its manifold benefits.

Wigan Chess Club welcomes new members of all ages and abilities. Whether you're a seasoned player or a complete beginner, there’s a place for you at this thriving club. Join us every Thursday at St. Jude’s Social Club and become part of a community that values growth, learning, and the joy of the game.

For more information, visit www.wiganchess.com or email [email protected] and discover the world of chess with Wigan Chess Club. Together, let’s make the next move towards success and lifelong learning.