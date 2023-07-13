Wigan club celebrates iconic Kevin and Perry Film with live performance

Meet top impersonators and guest DJs as they spin the best in Ibiza Trance Classics at VIBE on King Street. Bucket hats, lasers and confetti will all be at the ready for a night full of energy.

Re-live the iconic film from 2000 with full club decor, CO2 and confetti cannons plus loads of lasers!And the even will be hosted by Kevin and Perry impersonators for a live set and meet and greet.

The movies is a television comedy spin-off about two desperate teenagers who travel to Ibiza to expose their musical talent to a wider audience and, more importantly, to lose their virginity.

Kevin and Perry impersonators will be at the event

Despite having adult supervision along for the ride, the pair soon cross paths with a world famous DJ and spot the girls of their dreams.

VIBE is a new space that opened last year and has played host to world-renowned events such as Cream, Clubland, LF System, Dave Pearce and many more.