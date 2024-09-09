Wigan eateries offering gluten-free options to their customers

Having coeliac disease or a gluten intolerance can be difficult when trying to eat out with friends or grab a quick bite on the go. Below is a quick guide to some of the Wigan eateries offering gluten-free options.

From restaurants not offering gluten-free food, to the misunderstandings of cross-contamination, it can be hard to know where to turn. However, Wigan is home to some of the best gluten-free options for people with intolerances, allergies and coeliac disease, you just need to know where to look.

Shevington Village Kitchen

Shevington Village Kitchen, located in the middle of the row of shops on Gathurst Lane in Shevington, is renowned by customers for its excellent array of cafe-style food, offering options for vegan and vegetarian diets, as well as gluten-free.

Their gluten-free options are clearly stated on their menu, offering gluten-free full-English breakfasts, gluten-free sandwiches and homemade gluten-free pies to name a few.

Their array of gluten-free cakes and sweet treats cannot go without mention, with customers praising the cafe for their “huge choice”.

Olive Garden Standish

The Italian restaurant, located on Preston Road in Wigan, offers a variety of gluten-free options for its customers to enjoy. Although not a dedicated gluten-free facility, customers have commented on the safety measures put in place by staff to make their coeliac and gluten-free customers feel at ease whilst eating here.

The majority of their pizza and pasta options can be made gluten-free, as well as many other options that they have available. With their menu clearly labelled and staff who are praised for their knowledge of coeliac disease, Olive Garden is the place to be for all things gluten-free.

Pepper Lane Chippy, Standish

If you’re fancying something quick, easy and delicious, the award-winning chippy at Pepper Lane is ideal for people seeking an affordable and safe gluten-free meal.

By pre-ordering your food around 20 minutes before collection on the hour, Pepper Lane chippy eliminates the risk of cross contamination to its gluten-free customers by using a separate fryer and doesn’t charge any extra for the trouble. Customers praise the establishment for their “friendly staff and the best gluten-free fish and chips’. It’s a must-try.

The White Lion, Wrightington

On Mossy Lea Road in Wrightington, The White Lion offers its customers gluten-free food at all times of the day. From multiple gluten-free breakfast options to a dedicated gluten-free evening menu, there’s ample choice to cover all tastes.

Described by customers as a restaurant with food that’s “nice and tasty, with a wide range of gluten-free options”, The White Lion is a safe spot for those unable to eat gluten.

For more information regarding allergies and intolerances of each of the restaurants in this article, visit their websites and social media platforms.