Wigan families urged to join the fun of this year’s “Story Garden” Summer Reading Challenge

Libraries in Wigan borough are inviting families to dig into a summer of imagination as the 2025 Summer Reading Challenge launches this Saturday (July 5).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s theme, Story Garden, encourages children aged four to 11 to discover the magical connection between stories and the natural world. Young readers will be transported into an enchanted outdoor world, full of creatures and garden adventures, brought to life through books, creativity and curiosity.

The Challenge is completely free, and encourages children to read books of their choice over the summer holidays and keep engaged with reading outside of the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants can pick up free activity packs from any Wigan library and explore a specially selected collection of nature-themed books. Children will receive a collection folder to log the books they read and collect stickers and other rewards along the way.

Wigan Library in the Life Centre is just one of many libraries across Wigan Borough involved in the Challenge.

Children can choose to read books, ebooks, and audiobooks, making it easy to join no matter how or where they prefer to read.

Libraries across the borough will also host a series of fun events including nature-inspired craft sessions or meeting real animals, to bring the garden theme to life in exciting and memorable ways.

This year’s Challenge features illustrations by the award-winning artist, Dapo Adeola. His vibrant artwork and loveable character will accompany readers on their reading journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Summer Reading Challenge continues to be a bright light in what has recently been an uncertain picture of children's reading,” said Karen Napier, CEO of The Reading Agency. “Story Garden will create magical spaces where children can explore and be curious, combining the joy of reading with the proven wellbeing benefits of connecting with nature.”

Now in its 26th year, the Summer Reading Challenge is the UK’s largest annual reading initiative for children, run by The Reading Agency in partnership with public libraries. In 2024, the Challenge reached nearly 600,000 children sparked over 100,000 new library memberships across the country.

How to get involved in Wigan borough:

Visit your local library from July 5 to sign up.

Collect a folder and set your personal reading goal.

Borrow books, ebooks, or audiobooks to complete the challenge.

Take part in library events and activities.

Earn stickers and rewards as you read.

Receive a certificate when you complete the challenge.

Or, join online at summerreadingchallenge.org.uk to take part digitally. Please note that physical prizes are only available through in-person library participation.