Wigan fund-raisers to whip up a treat for Dementia UK’s Time for a Cuppa

Wiganers will be popping on the kettle and pulling up a chair for Dementia UK’s Time for a Cuppa crusade to raise vital funds for the UK’s leading cause of death.

By Laura PendleburyContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Friday May 12 Pemberton local Independent Methodist Churches Association members will be taking part in the charity’s biggest money-spinner of the year.

They will be getting together for a piece of cake and a cuppa with everyone with the aim of funding more dementia specialist Admiral Nurses.Someone develops dementia every three minutes in the UK: the time it takes to boil a kettle.

Read More
Rise in the number of deaths of Wigan people undergoing drug addiction treatment
Someone develops dementia every three minutes in the UK: the time it takes to boil a kettle.
Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses provide life-changing advice and support, to anyone affected by the condition.But with rising numbers of families impacted by the condition, thousands of people are not getting the support they need.Between May 1 and 8, Dementia UK is encouraging people across the country to get together at home, at work, or in the local community to host a Time for a Cuppa event to help the charity to continue delivering vital support to families.Friends, families, and neighbours can come together to enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of cake in return for a donation to the charity. Every cuppa poured and penny raised will help it grow the number of nurses so more families can access their support.They are opening up the Independent Methodist resource centre on Fleet Street between 10am and 4pm to anyone to show their support for the charity. All are welcome.Over the past 13 years, Time for a Cuppa has helped to fund numerous Admiral Nurse Services to support families with dementia.Laura Pendlebury from Pemberton Independent Methodist Churches Association said: “We are really proud to be taking part in this year’s Time for a Cuppa event, raising crucial funds and awareness for dementia specialist nursing charity Dementia UK.

"This is why we are coming together to make Time for a Cuppa this year.”

Dr Hilda Hayo, Chief Admiral Nurse and CEO of Dementia UK said: “We believe every family affected by dementia should have the support of a specialist nurse – but right now, we can’t reach everyone who needs us.“We are grateful to Independent Methodist Churches Association for taking part in Time for a Cuppa this year to help us to recruit more Admiral Nurses and provide a lifeline to families up and down the country who urgently need our support.“There is no cure for dementia, but there is care.”

By making Time for a Cuppa, you can help ensure no one has to face dementia alone. Sign up for your free Time for a Cuppa fundraising pack at dementiauk.org/timeforacuppaIf you need advice or support on living with dementia, contact Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline on 0800 888 6678 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Wigan