Wigan funeral home to provide eggs-tra special support for the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of its ongoing community support initiatives, Co-op Funeralcare Wigan, on Gidlow Lane, is calling for the local community to donate Easter eggs to staff and volunteers at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The drive is one of the many initiatives spearheaded by the home to support the hospice and its volunteers. Through Co-op Funeralcare’s partnership with nationwide charity MuchLoved, a platform that allows families to set up a page where they can leave messages or charity donations instead of flowers, the home and the local families they work with has raised £13,461.72 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice over the past three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart, Adele and Susan at Co-op Funeralcare Wigan is asking the local community, as well as other local businesses, to drop off donated eggs any time between 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, at its collection point at the funeral home’s reception before Wednesday 27th March. Once collected, the team plans to hand deliver all the sweet treats to hospice – just in time for Easter.

Stuart and Adele from Co-op Funeralcare

Stuart Pilkington, Funeral Director at Co-op Funeralcare Wigan, said: “We’re always keen to support the local community, and the donations that we’ve received from local businesses and kind members of the public so far have been amazing.

“The support Wigan and Leigh Hospice provides to local people is nothing short of amazing, and it is all down to the hard work of its team and volunteers. That’s why we’re so proud to be able to give something back this Easter and provide them with a sweet treat before we head into the long weekend. We’d like to encourage those who can donate to drop by and bring some chocolate to the branch to put a smile on their faces – they deserve it!”