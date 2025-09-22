Wigan Little Theatre presents The Accrington Pals by Peter Whelan 15th to 25th October Directed by Chris Boyle

This lyrical and poignant play is set in Accrington during 1914-16, about the men from the local volunteer battalion who march high-spiritedly off to the Great War.

Pals Battalions and Regiments were those northern units where whole villages and towns of men, often close friends, joined and served together in the same units. The play tells the story of the men of the Accrington battalion as well as the women they march away from.

Director Chris Boyle takes his first foray into directing but has appeared on stage often, most notably in The Odd Couple and last season in Two, in which he played multiple parts and which was so well received by audiences.

Other talents lie in comedy stand-up and as a musician. He recently took the role of membership secretary here at the theatre so, what will he do in his spare time?!

We are sure that his interpretation of this well-known play will bring the story to new generations with skill and sensitivity.

Chris says, “It has been an absolute honour to be given the opportunity to direct The Accrington Pals as my first step into directing here at Wigan Little Theatre. But, I must admit, that I approached it with some trepidation in order to do the story, and this period of history, justice.

Luckily, I have been blessed with an incredibly talented cast that have managed to bring these characters to life with warmth, wit, and pathos. The professionalism and commitment that each actor has brought to their role has been outstanding and, is especially impressive, when you consider that half of the cast is under the age of 20 – they were the first to learn their lines too, but that’s youth for you!

This play wouldn’t get on stage without all the support of the many crews who support a director. So thanks everyone for all your support.

Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on 24 hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366

Box Office open for in-person purchases throughout productions