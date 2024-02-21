Wigan Little Theatre to host new production of 'When We are Married'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular play, written by J.B. Priestley will be directed by Catherine Finch with performances at 7:30 p.m. from the 7th to the 14th of March.

It consists of three couples who all got married on the same day getting together to celebrate their wedding anniversary, when truths are revealed which compromise their standing in society.

It is an amateur production, presented in a special arrangement with Samuel French LTD, a Concord Theatrical Company.

The theatre is made up of volunteer members who act, build, paint, dress the stage, provide lighting and sound and run the business. The cast members will be selected by open auditions.