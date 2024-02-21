News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Little Theatre to host new production of 'When We are Married'

The northern comedy 'When We are Married' will hit the stage at Wigan Little Theatre this March.
By Manuela Sanchez LopezContributor
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:13 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 11:49 GMT
The popular play, written by J.B. Priestley will be directed by Catherine Finch with performances at 7:30 p.m. from the 7th to the 14th of March.

It consists of three couples who all got married on the same day getting together to celebrate their wedding anniversary, when truths are revealed which compromise their standing in society.

It is an amateur production, presented in a special arrangement with Samuel French LTD, a Concord Theatrical Company.

A previous production at Wigan Little Theatre.A previous production at Wigan Little Theatre.
A previous production at Wigan Little Theatre.

The theatre is made up of volunteer members who act, build, paint, dress the stage, provide lighting and sound and run the business. The cast members will be selected by open auditions.

Tickets start from £11 and can be booked through the link here.

