A popular, down to earth comedy set in a northern pub is the latest offering from Wigan Little Theatre.

Maureen Schofield directs Saturday Night at The Crown by Walter Greenwood, performances of which will be given between March 5 and 15.

It’s Mrs Hardy’s funeral party at The Crown and there’s trouble among the relatives about the lack of a will.

Ada Thorpe, 40 years her neighbour, has not been invited and she isn’t very pleased.

As the evening progresses the husbands retire to the snug to have a quiet drink – or so they think. Births, deaths and marriages: all life is portrayed in this Northern comedy.

The author was born in Salford, the son of radical working class parents.

While employed in a series low paid jobs, he educated himself in Salford Public Library and began to write short stories.

He wrote his first novel, Love on the Dole while unemployed in 1932. It was a critical success and Saturday Night at the Crown followed in 1958, both of which reflect working class with compassion and humour.

Director Maureen is a long standing member of WLT.

Over her years as a very active member of the theatre she has enjoyed playing a large variety of roles over a number of productions including her leading role in Bette And Joan, Stepping Out and Spirit Level and, of course, the baddie in numerous pantos.

She has also directed a number of different plays, from dramas to comedies and musicals, the most recent being WLT’s popular production of Guys And Dolls.

Maureen said: “This play has been a delight as I have had the opportunity to workwith so many lovely and talented people.

"It has been demanding for all, but we have enjoyed many laughs along the way. My grateful thanks to all who have helped in this production.

Audience members should be aware that as this play is set in the 1950s and now a period piece there is smoking on stage (which is allowed on in English law).

Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk

The box office will be open for in-person purchases throughout productions.