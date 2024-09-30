Wigan Musical Theatre Group - October 2024 Showcase

By Clare Hodkinson
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:17 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 11:20 BST
Wigan Musical Theatre Group are counting down the days to their next performance, an entertaining showcase of songs from musicals penned by Lerner, Loewe and Lloyd Webber.

If you are a fan of musicals then join them at St Michael's Parish Hall, Shaw Street, Wigan on 9th, 10th or 11th October.

The group hope to delight you with songs from the ever popular partnership of Lerner and Loewe who gave us such classics as My Fair Lady, Gigi, Paint Your Wagon, Brigadoon and Camelot, followed by selections from the extensive work of Andrew Lloyd Webber including Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Sunset Boulevard and Phantom of the Opera.

Tickets are £10 full price and £9 concession and can be booked as follows:

via Ticket Source: www.ticketsource.co.uk/wigan-musical-theatre-group

via Email: [email protected]

via Phone: 07598 508004

