Wigan Musical Theatre Group are counting down the days to their next performance, an entertaining showcase of songs from musicals penned by Lerner, Loewe and Lloyd Webber.

The group hope to delight you with songs from the ever popular partnership of Lerner and Loewe who gave us such classics as My Fair Lady, Gigi, Paint Your Wagon, Brigadoon and Camelot, followed by selections from the extensive work of Andrew Lloyd Webber including Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Sunset Boulevard and Phantom of the Opera.