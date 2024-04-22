Wigan nightclub to hold 30 year reunion this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During the 1990's dance music exploded across the UK and nightclubbing reached its peak at the turn of the millenuim with huge Superclubs across the country which have gone on to form huge brands that have now become our goto summer festivals like Creamfields, but all that began in the smaller clubs in town's like Wigan.

Our fair little town has boasted some of the best clubs in the world with the likes of Wigan Casino and Wigan Peir which all formed part of the path to the history we have today. King Street during the 90's was thriving and completely packed with revellers from Thursday night through to Sunday night and the best club on King Street? The Turnkey Cellars!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With two absolutely packed dancefloors for the whole of the decade The Turnkey played the 90s classic dance tracks week in week out, well its time to relive it once again as the original DJs from the Turnkey's 90s heyday are back for its 30th Year reunion. It will be at Vibe Nightclub (across from the Turnkey) on June 29th 8pm - 3am.

Turnkey 30 Years

Promising amazing night the club will be dressed in black & white decor as the Turnkey was back in the day, there will be amazing dancers and clubbing effects and lighting visuals throughout the night all topped with five of those original DJs playing all the classic dance music we all love! Don't miss this!Tickets are on sale now via Skiddle.com. You can also join 'The Turnkey Reunion' facebook group.