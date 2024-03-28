Wigan primary school prepares to celebrate significant milestone next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St. John's C.E. Primary School in Pemberton will be 140 years old in April and as part of our celebrations we are holding an open day on 20th April between 10am and 2pm. You will have the chance to look around the old place, tell a few stories and look at some of the old photographs we have collected.

If you have any old photos then we are still looking for more so please drop them in and we will photocopy them for our gallery.

