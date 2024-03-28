Wigan primary school prepares to celebrate significant milestone next month
A primary school in Wigan will hold an open day to celebrate 140 years since opening.
St. John's C.E. Primary School in Pemberton will be 140 years old in April and as part of our celebrations we are holding an open day on 20th April between 10am and 2pm. You will have the chance to look around the old place, tell a few stories and look at some of the old photographs we have collected.
If you have any old photos then we are still looking for more so please drop them in and we will photocopy them for our gallery.
If you have emailed photographs and the we haven't replied then they may not have reached us as we have quite strict email protocols in school. Please give school a call so we can find another way of collecting your old photos as we would love to share them (01942) 222133.