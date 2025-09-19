Wigan Ranks Sixth in the UK for Pub Crawls

Few nights out capture the spirit of socialising quite like a pub crawl. Moving from one venue to the next, the evening builds its own rhythm, shaped by the mix of pubs, the company, and the atmosphere along the way. In some places, the layout makes it especially easy to keep the night flowing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study by BetWright has ranked Wigan sixth in the UK for a pub crawl, with 6.39 pubs per square mile and an average pint price of £4.25. The town offers a mix of traditional pubs, modern bars, and lively local venues, making hopping from one stop to the next easy and enjoyable.

Wigan’s strong showing complements other northern towns in the Top 10, including Westminster (Rank 1), Bolton (Rank 2), Liverpool (Rank 3), Wakefield (Rank 4), Chester (Rank 5), Dudley (Rank 7), London (Rank 8), Rochdale (Rank 9), and Stockport (Rank 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study was based on data from the Office for National Statistics and Numbeo, comparing both pub density and average pint prices.

Yarry Troshchey, spokesperson for BetWright, said: “Pub crawls have always been a brilliant way to socialise, they bring people together, spark conversations and create the kind of memories you don’t find anywhere else. What’s fascinating is how every city has its own character. A night out in Westminster is nothing like one in Wakefield or Chester, and that variety is part of the fun.”

Full list of the best cities for a pub crawl:

Rank Area Pubs per square mile Average price of a pint 1 City of Westminster 42.50 £5.00 2 Bolton 8.17 £5.00 3 Liverpool 8.13 £5.00 4 Wakefield 7.20 £4.07 5 Chester 6.66 £4.75 6 Wigan 6.39 £4.25 7 Dudley 6.07 £4.00 8 London 5.59 £6.25 9 Rochdale 5.24 £5.00 10 Stockport 4.96 £5.25 11 Walsall 4.79 £4.25 12 Rotherham 4.71 £4.07 13 Swansea 3.70 £4.50 14 Portsmouth 3.62 £4.40 15 Brighton 3.59 £6.05 16 Canterbury 3.52 £4.72 17 St Helens 3.50 £3.00 18 Chelmsford 3.35 £5.50 19 Warrington 3.33 £5.00 20 Wolverhampton 3.29 £4.50 21 Sunderland 3.20 £5.00 22 Derby 3.08 £4.60 23 Poole 3.03 £5.50 24 Bedford 3.01 £4.50 25 Maidstone 3.00 £4.25 26 Swindon 2.94 £3.85 27 Telford 2.91 £5.50 28 Newport 2.91 £4.50 29 York 2.90 £4.07 30 Colchester 2.86 £5.00 31 Stockton-on-Tees 2.86 £5.00 32 Plymouth 2.83 £5.00 33 Newcastle-under-Lyme 2.77 £4.07 34 Blackburn 2.75 £3.50 35 Chesterfield 2.70 £4.07 36 St Albans 2.66 £5.50 37 Preston 2.63 £4.00 38 Croydon 2.58 £5.00 39 Basingstoke 2.40 £4.50 40 Burnley 2.32 £2.50 41 Bristol 2.30 £5.70 42 Darlington 2.30 £4.00 43 Southampton 2.24 £5.75 44 Oxford 2.18 £6.25 45 Worcester 2.16 £5.00 46 Peterborough 2.13 £4.50 47 Rugby 2.07 £4.50 48 Cambridge 2.05 £6.00 49 Milton Keynes 2.01 £4.50 50 Nottingham 2.01 £4.50 51 Hastings 1.96 £4.40 52 Blackpool 1.93 £3.25 53 Kingston upon Hull 1.91 £3.88 54 Sheffield 1.83 £4.07 55 Leeds 1.82 £5.00 56 Doncaster 1.81 £4.25 57 Solihull 1.78 £5.00 58 Cheltenham 1.76 £4.50 59 Nuneaton 1.65 £4.00 60 Birmingham 1.65 £5.00 61 Southend-on-Sea 1.65 £4.50 62 Newcastle upon Tyne 1.61 £5.00 63 Bradford 1.56 £4.07 64 Gloucester 1.56 £4.50 65 Middlesbrough 1.54 £4.00 66 Ipswich 1.54 £5.00 67 Slough 1.43 £5.50 68 Norwich 1.39 £5.50 69 Hartlepool 1.34 £4.45 70 Reading 1.31 £6.00 71 Lincoln 1.29 £5.00 72 Exeter 1.25 £5.50 73 Manchester 1.16 £5.50 74 Cardiff 1.09 £5.00 75 Watford 1.09 £5.50 76 Coventry 1.00 £4.50 77 Leicester 0.99 £4.00 78 Stoke-on-Trent 0.95 £4.25 79 Basildon 0.94 £4.50 80 Luton 0.93 £4.00 81 Worthing 0.92 £6.00 82 Stevenage 0.84 £4.00 83 Harlow 0.76 £3.50 84 Eastbourne 0.63 £5.00

Methodology: The study ranked UK cities on how many pubs there are per square mile, showing where you’ll find the best spots close together for a crawl. In addition, the team looked at the average price of a pint in each city.

Sources: Office for National Statistics, Numbeo