Wigan residents can help tidy up the borough by going litter picking this Saturday

After Wigan Council began their Keep It Clean campaign, partnering with residents and visitors to keep the community clean. The Angling Trust VBS and their Anglers Against Litter campaign have set a litter pick in place this Saturday 24th of February.

The event, which is supported by Wigan Council and Lancashire Wildlife Trust, amongst others, will start at 10:00 a.m. and finish at 3:00 p.m.

It will be around Waddikers, Scotsmans Flash and the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Wigan. There will be a safety briefing starting at 10:00a.m. The volunteers will meet up at Wigan Flashes car park off Poolstock Lane.

Wigan council has stated: "Clearing litter and fly-tipping from public spaces costs Wigan Council an estimated £4million every year."