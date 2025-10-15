Wigan residents invited to support mayor’s inspiring charity event

The Mayor of Wigan is calling on local residents to come together for a remarkable social event aimed at raising much-needed funds for two outstanding causes: All Ears CIC and Curious Minds.

This year’s Charity Appeal promises not only to support these transformative organisations but also to offer an evening of entertainment, community spirit and goodwill.

All Ears CIC has been a lifeline for many in the Wigan area, providing crucial listening and support services to those in need.

Their commitment to mental wellbeing and inclusion has earned them the admiration and gratitude of countless individuals and families.

Through this charity appeal, All Ears CIC hopes to expand its reach and continue its essential work in the local community.

Curious Minds, meanwhile, is dedicated to inspiring creativity and learning among children and young people. With a focus on arts, education and cultural enrichment, the organisation has helped ignite curiosity and confidence in the next generation.

Funds raised during the event will enable Curious Minds to deliver more programmes and reach even more young people across Wigan and beyond.

The Mayor’s Charity Appeal will feature live music, delicious food and a raffle. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Mayor Coun Jenny Bullen, connect with fellow residents and learn more about the transformative work of All Ears CIC and Curious Minds.

“Our community has always been resilient and generous,” said Coun Bullen. “This event is a chance for us to come together, celebrate our town and support two organisations that truly make a difference.

"Whether you’re a long-time resident or new to the area, I encourage you to join us for an evening of fun and fund-raising.

"Together, let’s make a lasting impact on our community and help All Ears CIC and Curious Minds continue their invaluable work. Your support could change lives – come along and be part of something special.”

This gathering at the Post House in Orrell takes place on Thursday October 30 at 7.30pm (please arrive at 7pm) and marks the perfect opportunity to unwind, savour a delicious two-course meal and a welcome drink surrounded by friendly faces.

Tickets for the Mayor’s Charity Appeal are now available and are expected to sell quickly.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to support these worthwhile causes and enjoy a fantastic evening with friends and neighbours.

For ticket information and event details, please contact Michael Winstanley OBE on [email protected] to book tickets.