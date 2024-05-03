Wigan students to host fifth annual Student Art Convention
and live on Freeview channel 276
Art and Design students at TMP College, in Wigan, are planning a Student Art Convention as a part of their Final Major Project.
It will be held from 12pm-5pm on Thursday 9th May at The Edge, Wigan. At this free-to-attend event where students will be selling the pieces they have created as a part of their Final Major Project. There will be a wide variety of pieces from prints to sculptures, jewellery to clothing and even upcycled vinyl records.
Samantha Raines, Art and Design Tutor, said; "With this being our fifth annual convention we wanted to go bigger than ever before. The Edge will be the perfect space for us, with around 50 learners having a stall at this year's convention. Our young and talented artists have been working weeks to put this event together and are hoping to see lots of support from their local community. This event will help our learners prepare for their future careers within the art industry."
Art and Design is just one of the many creative courses offered at TMP College. If you are interested in learning more please visit our website: https://tmpcollege.co.uk/