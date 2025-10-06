Wigan Town Centre Christmas Markets are back

Wigan Christmas Town Centre Markets return for magical 10th year with SPG Events NW.

The festive spirit is set to take over Wigan once again as the beloved Wigan Christmas Markets return for their 10th consecutive year, proudly hosted by SPG Events NW.

Running from 22nd November through to 20th December (every Saturday & Sunday), the markets promise to transform the town centre, local creativity, food, music, and community spirit, and a packed calendar of festive fun for the whole family.

This year marks a decade of partnership between Wigan Council and SPG Events NW, a local event company that has helped turn the market into a seasonal highlight for residents and visitors alike. Organisers are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the milestone year with new features, returning favourites, and a few surprises.

Robert Knowles the Director of SPG Events NW says: "We're incredibly proud to reach our tenth year in the heart of wigan supporting independent and local businesses from Wigan and surrounding areas. "What started as a small local event has grown into a major attraction that brings together community, creativity, and Christmas cheer."

“The Wigan Christmas Markets are more than just stalls – they’re about bringing people together and supporting our local economy. We’re thrilled to see them return bigger and better than ever.”

What to Expect in 2025

Artisan gifts & crafts from local makers

from local makers Street food stalls serving everything from bratwurst to vegan treats

serving everything from bratwurst to vegan treats Live music and performances

The market will be located in the heart of Wigan town centre, from 10am to 5pm on Saturdays and 11am to 4pm on Sundays to give shoppers more time to soak up the atmosphere.

Local businesses are also getting involved, with many offerings seasonal promotions and late-night openings to coincide with market days.

With free entry and something for everyone, the Wigan Christmas Markets are expected to draw thousands of visitors again this year, boosting the town centre’s footfall and holiday spirit alike.

For updates, vendor announcements, and schedules, visit @SPGEventsNW on social media, www.spgeventnw.co.uk or the Wigan Council website.