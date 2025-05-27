Wigan Youth Zone Marks 12th Anniversary with Wigan Fest Community Event

A free, family-friendly celebration taking place on Saturday 14th June 2025, in honour of the Youth Zone’s 12th anniversary.

Running from 11:00am to 3:00pm at the Youth Zone on Parsons Walk, Wigan Fest promises a vibrant day packed with entertainment, activities and a true celebration of Wigan’s identity, music, and culture.

The event will feature a full programme of performances, including Wi.gle Dance, Let's Pretend with Lisa Lundie, Hindley Rose’s Morris Dancers, and the ever-popular Jaguar Jeff, all taking to the Wigan Fest Stage.

Families can enjoy creative activities such as face painting, hair styling, and glitter art. A special “Wigan Wall of Pride” will invite visitors to share what they love most about Wigan – a tribute to the town’s rich sense of identity and community spirit.

The day also includes a nod to Wigan’s musical legacy, with tributes and references to local icons such as The Verve, George Formby, The Lathums, Lottery Winners, and Lauren Waterworth helping soundtrack the celebration.

No Wigan event would be complete without great local food, and guests can enjoy ice cream, classic pies, and refreshments throughout the day, with seating and space for families to relax and enjoy the atmosphere.

“Wigan Fest is an opportunity to bring our community together to celebrate everything that makes Wigan—and our young people—so special,”said Kate Rigby, Volunteer Coordinator at Wigan Youth Zone. “Whether you’ve been involved with Wigan Youth Zone from the beginning or are visiting for the first time, we look forward to welcoming you.”

Admission is free, and no booking is required. The event is open to all, with activities designed to reflect the Youth Zone’s commitment to inclusivity, creativity, and local pride.

Please note: Children aged 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

EVENT DETAILS

Name: Wigan Fest – Celebrating 12 Years of Wigan Youth Zone

Date: Saturday 14th June 2025

Time: 11:00am – 3:00pm

Location: Wigan Youth Zone, Parsons Walk, Wigan, WN1 1RU

Admission: Free – no booking required

For more information, visit: www.wiganyouthzone.org/ or contact Kate at [email protected]

1 . Contributed Young Person enjoys community day 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales