Wigan Youth Zone presents Reet Royal Garden Party to celebrate Kings Award

Wigan Youth Zone is set to transport the community into a realm of royalty with its upcoming Reet Royal Garden Party! In celebration of being honoured with the prestigious Kings Award for Voluntary Service, the community is invited to join in the festivities for a day of regal fun and community spirit.

Scheduled for 15th of June 2024, this free event promises a day filled with entertainment and excitement for whole family to enjoy. From thrilling inflatables to the nostalgic charm of an ice cream van, from whimsical face painting to the competitive spirit of old-school sports day activities, there’s an abundance of fun awaiting attendees. Lawn games and live music will keep spirits high, while arts and crafts, a sumptuous BBQ feast, and delightful scone station treats will tantalize taste buds.

Central to the celebration will be the acknowledgement of the remarkable volunteers whose dedication and passion make the Youth Zone's impactful work possible. Their commitment to the community will be celebrated and honoured throughout the event.

Wigan Youth Zone celebrating their 10th Birthday

"We are incredibly proud to receive the Kings Award for Voluntary Service, and we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than by bringing our community together for a day of joy and togetherness," said Kate Rigby, Volunteer and Training Coordinator at Wigan Youth Zone. "The Reet Royal Garden Party is our way of saying thank you to everyone who supports us and helps us make a difference in the lives of young people in Wigan and Leigh."

Additionally, Wigan Youth Zone is excited to mark its 11th Birthday during the festivities. Over the past eleven years, the Youth Zone has been a cornerstone of the community, providing essential support and opportunities for young people in Wigan to thrive.

The Reet Royal Garden Party promises to be a highlight of the year, offering an opportunity for residents of Wigan to come together and revel in the spirit of community. Families, friends, and neighbours are all invited to join in the festivities and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Event Details:

Date: June 15th 2024

Time: 11am – 3pm

Location: Wigan Youth Zone, Parsons Walk, Wigan, WN1 1RU